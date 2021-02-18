Mud Hens announce 2021 season schedule

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The wait is over -- baseball is coming back to Toledo.

The Toledo Mud Hens announced their 2021 season schedule, with an opening date of April 6 against Omaha.

The Mud Hens will play 24 series and 142 games, broken into 12 homestands and 12 road trips. All series are six games except one four-game series, and Mondays are a universal off-day.

The schedule includes 36 weekend dates among 70 games at Fifth Third Field, including July 4. Their home schedule wraps up Sept. 19 against the Columbus Clippers.

⚾ 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘‼️ ⚾



For the first time in a really really long time, baseball returns to the 419 THIS APRIL.



➡️ https://t.co/B9PYQFGejs pic.twitter.com/CD8hOtHCft — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) February 18, 2021

The newly realigned Triple-A East division has 20 teams across three divisions. In Toledo’s Midwest Division, the usual opponents of Louisville, Indianapolis, and Columbus appear, as well as new faces Iowa, Omaha, St. Paul, Memphis, and Nashville.

Tickets will be capped at 1,500 per home game, due to health guidelines set forth by the state of Ohio. Tickets will be prioritized to the following groups -- first group will be Flock members; second group will be ticket holders with 2020 season credits and individuals who put down a deposit; and the third group will be the general public.

Limited quantities of single-game tickets will be released for select dates only. The Hens said fewer than 200 tickets will be released to the public for each home game. On-sale dates will be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.