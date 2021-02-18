Ohio program can help low income families stay warm this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - If you need help heating your home this winter, assistance is available through Ohio’s HEAP Winter Crisis Program. HEAP, which stands for Home Energy Assistance Program, helps Ohioans who meet specific income requirements keep their heat on when money is tight.

Income requirements are based on annual income and the size of the household. Single-person households must make less than $22,330/year, while a four-person household can make up to $45,850/year. You can view the complete breakdown of income requirements on the state’s website.

To apply for the program, you will need to contact your Energy Assistance Provider, as well as provide copies of your recent utility bills, include a list of household members (including social security numbers and birthdates), and have proof of U.S. citizenship.

