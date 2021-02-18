Advertisement

Pratt pleads not guilty in carryout store shooting

Paul Pratt is charged with felonious assault.
Paul Pratt is charged with felonious assault.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of firing a gun inside an E. Broadway carryout entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.

Paul Pratt has his pretrial set date set for March 25. His bond was previously set at $100,000.

Pratt is accused of entering the store at 1110 E. Broadway around 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 28. The store clerk told police Pratt came into the store and began shooting at the victim behind the counter.

The victim, who holds a CCW license, followed Pratt out of the store and fired one shot at him as Pratt continued to fire at the victim.

Court documents said the store’s surveillance camera captured video of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself
A parking lot at Quail Ridge Apartments in Maumee
Some renters in Toledo forced to dig themselves out from snow storm
Governor DeWine
Bill to limit DeWine’s health orders passes in Ohio Senate
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio

Latest News

Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisory listed for Fayette
Steven Finch faces 30 charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape.
Wood Co. man facing more than 300 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of wife
Mobile Meals resumes service after storm delay
Mobile Meals resumes service after storm delay
Romance scam costs Napoleon woman $80,000