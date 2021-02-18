Pratt pleads not guilty in carryout store shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of firing a gun inside an E. Broadway carryout entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday.

Paul Pratt has his pretrial set date set for March 25. His bond was previously set at $100,000.

Pratt is accused of entering the store at 1110 E. Broadway around 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 28. The store clerk told police Pratt came into the store and began shooting at the victim behind the counter.

The victim, who holds a CCW license, followed Pratt out of the store and fired one shot at him as Pratt continued to fire at the victim.

Court documents said the store’s surveillance camera captured video of the incident.

