Puppy thieves sought in Fulton County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of nine purebred German Shepherd puppies that went missing Sunday.

They belong to a breeder, David Patterson, who said they were born last week on Thursday.

“If they don’t get the antibodies from the mom that they should. They will be more susceptible to diseases.”

Patterson said he had recently posted about his new litter of puppies on Facebook and a German Shepherd breeders buy, sell and trade website.

“It could’ve been somebody that knows that I had a litter of puppies or somebody that has bought it for me before.”

