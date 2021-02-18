Advertisement

Puppy thieves sought in Fulton County

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of nine purebred German Shepherd puppies that went missing Sunday.

They belong to a breeder, David Patterson, who said they were born last week on Thursday.

“If they don’t get the antibodies from the mom that they should. They will be more susceptible to diseases.”

Patterson said he had recently posted about his new litter of puppies on Facebook and a German Shepherd breeders buy, sell and trade website.

“It could’ve been somebody that knows that I had a litter of puppies or somebody that has bought it for me before.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Man shoots woman, himself in Point Place
‘He had his demons’: Family speaks out after man shoots woman, himself
A parking lot at Quail Ridge Apartments in Maumee
Some renters in Toledo forced to dig themselves out from snow storm
Toledo is reaching near-record snowfall amounts.
Storm drops near-record levels of snow on northwest Ohio
Governor DeWine
Bill to limit DeWine’s health orders passes in Ohio Senate

Latest News

Chair users tell 13abc about accessibility issues in winter weather
Spinning in Snow
Crews still working to clear Toledo’s residential streets following historic snowstorm
Crews are still working around the clock to clear residential streets in Toledo following this...
Crews still working to clear Toledo’s residential streets following historic snowstorm
Gun
Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence