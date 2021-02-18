Restaurant Week Toledo benefits youth leadership programs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A latte from Maddie & Bella’s during Restaurant Week Toledo, March 1 - 7, 2021, helps send high school sophomores to leadership conferences like the one at Owens Community College.

Meet Andy and Luma, high school sophomores from @PburgSchools & @SylvaniaSchools Also, prepare for Restaurant Week Toledo (March 1 - March 7) to benefit @LeadershipTOL programs like the one those two attended today at @OwensCC Details at https://t.co/HUnFZAPy0y pic.twitter.com/8CxkTTkht5 — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) February 18, 2021

There, students learned resume building, networking, and time management.

“We’re really encouraging these students, empowering them to find their voice, use their voice, and find out what they truly care about so that they can make an impact,” explained Anna Toney, Executive Director of Leadership Toledo.

2021 marks the 11th year for the fundraiser, which also gives a boost to local restaurants. You can check the list by clicking here: Restaurant Week Toledo.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.