Restaurant Week Toledo benefits youth leadership programs

Dine out or carry out at 35 locations March 1 - 7, 2021
Restaurant Week Toledo runs March 1 - 7, 2021
Restaurant Week Toledo runs March 1 - 7, 2021
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A latte from Maddie & Bella’s during Restaurant Week Toledo, March 1 - 7, 2021, helps send high school sophomores to leadership conferences like the one at Owens Community College.

There, students learned resume building, networking, and time management.

“We’re really encouraging these students, empowering them to find their voice, use their voice, and find out what they truly care about so that they can make an impact,” explained Anna Toney, Executive Director of Leadership Toledo.

2021 marks the 11th year for the fundraiser, which also gives a boost to local restaurants. You can check the list by clicking here: Restaurant Week Toledo.

