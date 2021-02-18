Romance scam costs Napoleon woman $80,000

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many people are turning to the internet for help finding that “special someone.” But the FBI is sending out a warning about romance scams.

In fact, it happened to a Napoleon woman who found herself out $80,000 thanks to one of these scams.

More than 50 million Americans have turned to online dating sites or apps to find love, including Gladys Morris of Napoleon.

But with that comes the risk of not only breaking your heart, but breaking the bank as well.

“Eighty thousand dollars, all of which I borrowed,” Morris said.

“He just told me all the things that I have been wanting to hear in my lifetime. And I felt like that was a special person, and he said he was an engineer working overseas and that as soon as he finished his project he would come be with me.”

She received a friend request on Facebook from a man calling himself Wilbert Norman. He spun a tale of love and romance, before asking for money.

They were talking around four months before he asked for money.

“I had an emotional investment,” Morris said. “They call you every day, spend time on the phone with you. They are actually grooming you, and they find out a lot about you.”

Morris said the man even drafted a bogus contract from a London bank, saying he’d pay her back. But after sending him $80,000, his Facebook page went dark.

“Once he catfished me for enough money, he just disappeared and left me hanging with all the debt,” Morris said.

The FBI says online romance scams are one of the top internet crimes. Last year, more than 23,000 people in the US reported more than $6 million in losses.

Looking back, Morris said there were red flags that stuck out, but at the time, she admits she was blinded because she thought she had found Mr. Right.

“It’s amazing how your emotions can mess with your mind, but never, ever, ever give money away to someone you have never met,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.