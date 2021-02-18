Springfield Twp. firefighter inspires his family with passion for helping others

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to finding the right fit for a career Brooke Kohler doesn’t have to look far for a good teacher.

“He taught us, ever since we were little, whatever we wanted to do, do it to the best of our ability,” says Brooke Kohler. Her father Ben left his desk job 20-years-ago to become a firefighter and paramedic.

“There was an accident outside my building that I witnessed outside the expressway and I got to see the firefighters in action at that time,” says Ben. “It was that ah-ha moment that you realize, hey, that fits better with what I like to do than sitting at a desk.”

That career change landed him at the Springfield Township Fire Department.

“There are moments where you see someone’s life was positively impacted by a decision or that you were able to help them and make things better from them in their worst time, or time of need,” says Ben.

That desire to serve others didn’t come without sacrifice for the father of four, working long hours and spending holidays away from his family. His passion for his job now has 21-year-old Brooke thinking of following in her father’s footsteps, looking for a career helping others.

“I definitely want to do something in the medical field because I think his desire to help others has translated to me,” says Brooke.

It’s also why Brooke nominated her dad for our First Responder of the Week.

“I’m humbled because there are a lot of other men and women that do this job and are not always recognized,” says Ben. “The only thing that makes me special is I have a daughter who knows what I do and how much I love to do it.”

