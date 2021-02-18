Surge in home renovations translates to supply shortage

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction crews and home renovation companies have experienced a booming business during the pandemic.

“It’s affected us in a very positive manner,” says Mike Phillips, owner of Home Solutions of Maumee Valley INC. in Holland. “I’m a little reserved saying that because of all the negative dynamics that have transpired for some people.”

Phillips says he has been swamped throughout the past year. He believes that with more people home throughout the course of the pandemic, more people want their residences to look nice.

“We’ve had the opportunity to spend more time with our families,” says Phillips. “We’ve received more calls because others are doing the same thing and they are staying in their homes and recognizing that they need to do something to their homes.”

Phillips isn’t alone in his success. He says this in an upward trend for his shower, kitchen, and remodeling colleagues.

“Some of the challenges that we’re presented with newer jobs is that when people want us to do new projects is that there’s been a backlog in materials which the timeline to get them in have been elongated,” says General Manager McKay Phillips.

Father and son partners McKay and Mike Phillips have provided home renovation services to Northwest Ohio for the last 15 years. The family team say the past year has been the most unpredictable year in their history. (Jack Bassett)

Toledo Plywood President Tim Heckler says employees are struggling to keep inventory in stock. Staff say that some of their products and selections of wood are back-ordered and not expected to arrive until as late as July as a result of the pandemic and high demand.

“Across the board, we are experiencing major shortages,” says Tim Heckler. “The door suppliers are out of particular jams, doors are sometimes taking months to get. We just have to take it one day at a time and put our best foot forward.”

Suppliers and construction staff say delays and shortages are not ideal but are realities everyone now has to adapt to.

“If you’re doing the right things, going through these tough times you’ll make it,” says McKay. “It’s just a matter of staying focused, adapting to unique situations, and working with the unknown.”

“Some supplies have been delayed, some jobs have been pushed back based on short supply,” says Mike. “But people are understanding. It’s amazing how collectively as a group the populous is because we’re all in this together.”

