Sylvania Schools returning to in-person classes, 5 days a week

“We now can see the light at the end of the tunnel more closely than ever before.”
Sylvania schools will return to in-person classes starting March 22, 2021.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All Sylvania Public School students K-12 will be returning to class five days a week starting March 22.

Superintendent Veronica Motley made the announcement Thursday.

“I understand for some of you, this can’t come fast enough. And for others this news may cause some trepidation. Please know that as a district we continue to keep our students’ safety a number one priority. I am confident our framework will allow us to continue the educational process in a safe and responsible manner as we are using science and the most recent information available to make this decision.”

Motley referenced a recent recommendation from the CDC to bring students back to class after being mostly out of school since the coronavirus hit in March of 2020.

Those findings stated that in-person classes were not significant spreaders of COVID-19.

The March 22 date was selected because it will be two weeks after the second vaccination dose for Sylvania teachers and staff.

