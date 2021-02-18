Toledo names leader of new initiative to reduce gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 2020, the city of Toledo recorded more homicides than ever before. Many of those homicides stemming from gun violence.

Toledo will be trying something new to stem that gun violence and will be hiring new people to do it.

The person heading up this new program is no stranger to Toledo.

This will be a bit non-traditional work to stop violence. Gun violence will be declared a public health crisis and will be attacked in new ways by a new group. It’s called the Mayor’s Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence.

“Our objective is to be more proactive as the police are more reactive to issues. We kinda want to get ahead of issues before they even become issues. It could be mental health, it could be domestic violence,” said JoJuan Armour, coordinator for the Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence.

Armour is a Central Catholic grad and former professional football player. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and a committee chose him in part based on his experiences both good and bad.

“It was some of the life experiences that he has had that didn’t scare us away from JoJuan but drew us to him. He has had authentic life experiences that I think will help him in this position and make him relatable and real to the people he’ll be working with,” said Kapszukiewicz.

One of those experiences, according to a Toledo Municipal court affidavit, was after a 2011 DWI arrest when according to the arresting officer Armour “threaten to shoot me in the chest if he ever got the chance and would further be looking for me and my family.”

Armour was convicted of disorderly conduct.

“By having a role where I will be working hand and in hand with Toledo police shows that your past does not project your future. Any positive intervention cannot stop an individual from being progressive, from being positive and creating change,” said Armour.

“He knows the work. He knows the community. Many people will try to bring up reasons why this position isn’t needed or why he is not a good fit because of their own personal beliefs or because of their opinions. But I stand firm when I say he is indeed the best candidate,” said Toledo City Councilwoman Vanice Williams.

Armour says he’ll focus on things like mental health and domestic violence, trying to address those issues before they turn into gun violence. He’ll also hire violence interrupters, people who will try to head off things like retaliation.

“The most important component is that they are respected. I feel we have this generation where our young people really don’t respect much but a lot of times people that come from that community, they do hold weight, they do have an ear,” said Armour.

So how how will the city pay for this? City council and the Mayor have set aside dollars in the general fund and they will look for any additional grant or foundation dollars. Those dollars will pay for Armour, his team and those interrupters. They too will be paid.

