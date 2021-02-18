Wood Co. man facing more than 300 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of wife

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County man faces more than 300 years in prison after he was indicted by a Grand Jury on 30 counts of kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape for alleged repeated sexual abuses of his wife.

Steven M. Finch II faces a rape charge for every month from August 2019 through November 2020, and several other charges for incidents on specific dates. He is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 23.

Attached to the charges are specifications alleging Finch is a sexually violent predator, meaning 19 of the 30 charges carry life sentences without a chance of parole.

Should Finch, 47, be convicted of all 30 charges with the sexually violent predator specification, he faces a total maximum penalty of 312 years in prison, including 209 mandatory years.

Finch is currently housed at the Wood County Justice Center.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.