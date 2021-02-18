Advertisement

Wood County teachers/school staff prepare for COVID vaccine

Coronavirus vaccines
(WRDW)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - School teacher and staff vaccines ramp up again Friday as Wood County gets its turn.

We’re now in week three of school staff members being eligible and Wood County schools have waited patiently for not only this but some normalcy inside the buildings.

In Perrysburg the high school students attend 2 days a week in person and do 3 virtually. Elementary students do 4 days a week in person. The hope is that vaccinated teachers and staff can increase those numbers.

“I think people are ready to get back to a more normal feel of school,” said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler.

Starting Friday the Wood County Health Department will begin those vaccinations with the goal of about 3000 shots in arms.

“When you experience other people in your circles that have been vaccinated it helps you to think about being vaccinated yourself and certainly we’re seeing the vast majority of people having great experiences with this,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Johnson.

In the Perrysburg district, Superintendent Tom Hosler believes 85-90% of the staff will get the vaccine.

“That’s a great sign the staff and a great sign for really turning the corner in terms of keeping them safe,” said Hosler.

“We’ve been able to hone our process over time so we know how to speed this up. We’re going to apply all those tricks,” said Johnson.

Johnson says about 12.5% of the county’s population is vaccinated so far. With the school vaccinations, those number will increase steadily. Leading to good news for adults and in this case kids especially.

“Just being grateful and having gratitude for being in this position. I think that’s what staff is expressing the most of right now,” said Hosler.

The students themselves are not eligible yet and there’s no sense yet when they will get it. The plan in Perrysburg is to increase those days of in-person learning throughout March.

