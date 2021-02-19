2020 The Lost Year: The pandemic takes a toll on kids with special needs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Pandemic has been extremely isolating for kids with special needs. A lost year meant no Special Olympics and limited connections with people they care about the most, which has been very isolating for students like Patrick Jordan, a senior at Springfield High School, and a member of the Special Olympics Toledo basketball team.

The Special Olympic Team from Toledo has made it to the state championship in basketball two years in a row, but when the pandemic hit, everything stopped.

“We have kids coming from everywhere so this is our camaraderie,” says John Shaffer, coach and co-coordinator of Special Olympics Toledo. “This is where they get to spend time and build relationships.”

“I miss Coach John, Nathan, and Zach,” says Patrick. “I think since Zach and Nathan have been around me, I look up to them as brothers.”

“Not a day goes by where he doesn’t mention he misses special Olympics or that he misses his team,” says Patrick’s mom, Jini. “It can be isolating as it is to be a family that deals with special needs but to not have special Olympics has been hard.”

“I have been practicing my lay ups trying to shoot threes,” says Patrick, who has continued to work on his skills at home. His dad, Jim, says that work will come in handy.

“You don’t think of Special Olympics as being competitive but it is. Especially basketball,” he explains.

Dr. Shanda Gore’s son Nathan is also on the team. She says the pandemic has been challenging for everyone, especially kids who are medically fragile.

“You don’t get a chance to see them because its dangerous for them to interact and I think sometimes people forget that different layer,” she tells 13abc.

Special Olympics is under phase one right now, which means no more than 10 people can be at practice. Phase two may not be too far away, which will allow 35 people to attend at once.

“We are hoping in April we can get spring sports again,” says Shaffer.

Funding, meanwhile, is another challenge. Special Olympics Toledo is a volunteer organization and all of the key fundraising efforts in 2020 were canceled. If you would like to support Special Olympics Toledo, you can mail a check to: Special Olympics Toledo, 4636 Homerdale, Toledo, Ohio 43623.

