After dental office closes 2019, patients can finally get their records

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 2019, Bayside Family Dentistry in Point Place closed its doors without telling patients.

Patients tried everything to get their dental records.

“He was open one day and close the next,” said Debbie Lashaway.

Patients still don’t know why the practice closed without notifying patients.

When the office closed in August of 2019, the Ohio state dental board said they couldn’t give any information due to a complaint investigation.

State Rep. Lisa Sobecki said members of her family were also patients of Dr. Delbert Davis.

She drafted a bill to eliminate the problem, working with the dental association and the state dental board to develop a process to help patients get their dental records.

“If constituents called the Ohio State Dental Association and talk with Zach, he can put them in touch with the investigation unit and get their dental records from the dentist.”

That number is 614-466-2580.

Dr. Davis’ license in Ohio expired in 2019. His license in Michigan is still active.

