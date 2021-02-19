ANSAT gears up for all students to return, enrollment opens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One school where in-person learning is essential is the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo, and students and faculty are thrilled for all students to get back to the classroom by March 1st.

“Currently, we just did a test over material and processing and we’re about to learn electricity, so that’s going to be fun,” Sophomore Josiah Ruiz laughs.

The aviation students are thankful they’ve been able to continue their aerospace credits in person.

“It’s a great way to basically take our minds off of what’s going on in the rest of the world, especially during this time to focus on what we need to focus on, and better our futures,” explains Sophomore Neil Seppala.

But the natural science students have had to sit it out, learning on the virtual sidelines.

“It’s really important for our natural science students to get back in the classroom because they’re used to hands-on working with the animal, cleaning out the cages, breeding the animals. So a lot of the students are really missing out on what’s important to them, what drives them,” says school counselor Diana Fox Gallaher.

Gallaher says for these students, she’s seen it take a mental toll and a loss of motivation the school isn’t seeing among the aviation students.

“A lot of students, are really missing out on what’s important to them, what drives them – so getting back into the school will help a lot with emotional and mental health, routine, structure, and put students back on track to their passion and their dream,” says Gallaher.

And in uncertain times for most industries, Gallaher says the TPS magnet school sets the students up for immediate job prospects with high demands, even in a pandemic.

“18 years old walking out the door, no college debt, into a career for life making 50 grand to start – it’s crazy.”

Most students go on to pursue careers in aviation, mechanics, commercial airlines, ground school, and for the natural science students…veterinarians, work in agriculture, livestock and more.

“One of the things I would like to do is own my own company… and I would like to design and build aircrafts,” says Seppala.

These ANSAT students prove that even in a pandemic, the sky’s the limit.

