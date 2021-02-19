Anthony Wayne Community Food Ministry feeds families by the trunk full

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After seeing cars of families lined up to pick up a single box of food at various food drives, Ron Schoemaker wanted to let families know they have plenty of food.

“We hand out so much more than one box -- blessings to those who are handing out one box, that fills a great need -- but we are handing out three bag groceries, meat, produce, bread sometimes desserts now and then, so they are getting a trunk full of food for a few gallons of gas,” Schoemaker said.

Anthony Wayne Community Food Ministry is known for providing families with a shopping experience every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Waterville Community Church. They even have grocery carts.

“We also gave them a menu so they could choose what kind of frozen meat they wanted and what kind of canned foods they wanted,” Schoemaker said.

COVID-19 has changed the operation.

“We started packing the food ahead of time, and the drive-thru, totally touchless, they drive through and we load up their cars,” Schoemaker said.

As long as a family qualifies within state household income guidelines for food assistance, they can come here every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 4-6 p.m. The next distribution is Tuesday, February 23rd.

“Jesus called us to feed his flock and that’s what we are doing,” Schoemaker said.

