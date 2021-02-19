Advertisement

Anthony Wayne Community Food Ministry feeds families by the trunk full

The ministry serves families living in Lucas, Wood, and Fulton County.
After seeing cars of families lines up to pick up a single box of food at various food drives....
After seeing cars of families lines up to pick up a single box of food at various food drives. Ron Schoemaker wanted to let families know they have plenty of food.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After seeing cars of families lined up to pick up a single box of food at various food drives, Ron Schoemaker wanted to let families know they have plenty of food.

“We hand out so much more than one box -- blessings to those who are handing out one box, that fills a great need -- but we are handing out three bag groceries, meat, produce, bread sometimes desserts now and then, so they are getting a trunk full of food for a few gallons of gas,” Schoemaker said.

Anthony Wayne Community Food Ministry is known for providing families with a shopping experience every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Waterville Community Church. They even have grocery carts.

“We also gave them a menu so they could choose what kind of frozen meat they wanted and what kind of canned foods they wanted,” Schoemaker said.

COVID-19 has changed the operation.

“We started packing the food ahead of time, and the drive-thru, totally touchless, they drive through and we load up their cars,” Schoemaker said.

As long as a family qualifies within state household income guidelines for food assistance, they can come here every second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 4-6 p.m. The next distribution is Tuesday, February 23rd.

“Jesus called us to feed his flock and that’s what we are doing,” Schoemaker said.

