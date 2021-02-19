Advertisement

Beyonce’s foundation provides aid for people affected by winter storms

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group...
Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group Bread of Life to help people affected by the winter storm.(CNN, Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyonce is lending a hand to her home state of Texas and surrounding states hit hard by the recent winter storm.

The storm left millions of people without power for days. Millions also lost access to clean, running water.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group Bread of Life.

People impacted by the storm can apply for up to $1,000 in aid through Bread of Life’s online form.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Former charity CEO Linda Greene was indicted on two third-degree felonies on Thursday, Feb. 18.
CEO of local charity indicted on felony charges
Steven Finch faces 30 charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape.
Wood Co. man facing more than 300 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of wife
Gabriel Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Ahmir Phillips were involved in shooting at Byrneport...
Moore pleads Not Guilty in deaths of Phillips brothers
Romance scam costs Napoleon woman $80,000

Latest News

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical...
Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden heads to Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays
Transgender individuals look forward to openly serving in the military
Transgender individuals look forward to openly serving in the military
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at Mich. Pfizer plant
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was targeted by a lawyer who shot and killed a judge's...
Judge says lawyer who killed her son also tracked Sotomayor