Crews battled fire on Norwood Ave. in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are the scene of a fully engulfed fire Friday afternoon in Toledo.

The fire is in the 600 block of Norwood. It started at one home and spread to a neighboring house.

No one was home when the fire started at the first house, and the second house is believed to be vacant.

Both homes are considered total losses and will be torn down by the city.

