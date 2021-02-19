Advertisement

Crews battled fire on Norwood Ave. in Toledo

Crews are battling a fire in the 600 block of Norwood in Toledo on Friday, Feb. 19.
Crews are battling a fire in the 600 block of Norwood in Toledo on Friday, Feb. 19.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are the scene of a fully engulfed fire Friday afternoon in Toledo.

The fire is in the 600 block of Norwood. It started at one home and spread to a neighboring house.

No one was home when the fire started at the first house, and the second house is believed to be vacant.

Both homes are considered total losses and will be torn down by the city.

