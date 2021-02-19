Advertisement

February 19th Weather Forecast

Warmer Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Freezing fog is possible early today, a few snow flurries are possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 20s. Tonight will be another really cold night with a low in the low single digits. Saturday brings some sunshine with highs around 20. Snow is likely Sunday evening and early Sunday night, but the snow may switch to rain by early Monday morning. Snow totals are expected to stay under 2″. A thaw develops later next week. Highs will be in the upper 30s by Wednesday. Another chance of snow arrives on Thursday.

