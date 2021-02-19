Fewer pets coming in, but more finding a forever home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The pandemic may have slowed down a lot of our lives, but it didn’t stop the Toledo Humane Society from finding forever homes for a lot of fur babies last year.

“Adoptions are a smaller number than they were in 2019, but that has a lot to do with the small intake and also transport numbers, we haven’t had as many animals here in the building, dogs and even cats alike,” says Toledo Humane Society’s Morgan Korecki.

There were fewer animals for a few reason. Pandemic lockdowns prevented transportation, but also fewer people were surrendering their pets.

“People are staying home. They’re working from home... They’re able to spend more time with their animals, get them the care and treatment they deserve,” says Korecki.

They also saw fewer cases of abuse and neglect, but the shelter believes that may not be a good thing.

“Everyone is at home, so they’re not seeing those cruelty reports or cases of cruelty incidents that are happening in our communities,” says Korecki.

But last year, the shelter ultimately found homes for over 3,300 animals.

“Going into 2021, we hope to help even more animals,” says Korecki.

The shelter is open seven days a week for adoptions.

