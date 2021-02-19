Advertisement

Freshman grappler looks to be a force at state

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Whitmer’s Savannah Isaac was introduced to wrestling through her older brother. Now the brother-sister duo are Panther teammates.

“They actually push each other and support each other. He has been a very important piece to her success. They’ve really spent a lot of time in the off season training each other, training with each other, and pushing each other trying to make each other better,” said Head Coach Jeremy Fowler.

Going up against the guys has helped prepare Savannah for the big stage. The freshman grappler took the 189-pound title at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls district tournament to advance to the state tournament.

“It helped - doing it every day and working all day it pays off and makes me get better,” said Savannah.

“She puts it all out there on the mat and does whatever she can,” said her brother Isaiah Schlegel. “She considers herself one of the guys. She won’t take anything from anyone. She’ll just always be herself and really compete.”

Savannah will compete in the OHSWCA girls state tournament on February 20th at Hilliard Davidson High School. Savannah Isaac - the 13abc Charlie’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Athlete of the Week.

