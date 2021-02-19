Advertisement

Garbage truck involved in fatal crash in Ottawa County

Feb. 19, 2021
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash Friday afternoon that occurred on February 19, 2021 at approximately 1:25 PM on Toussaint Portage Road, South of Genzman Road, in Carroll Township, Ottawa County.

The accident happened around 1:25 p.m. when a garbage truck driven by Antonio Guerra, 61, was stopped northbound on Toussaint Portage Road collecting garbage. A 2015 Ford Escape driven by Robert Tarbuskovich, 71, struck the truck in the rear.

Guerra sustained minor injuries and was taken to Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton. He was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.

Tarbuskovich sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was not wearing his safety belt.

Alcohol or drug use are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Oak Harbor Police, Carroll Township Fire, Mid-County EMS, and Ken’s Towing.

