Health Partners of Western Ohio offering COVID vaccines
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Health Partners of Western Ohio are opening up appointments for COVID-19 vaccines next week in Toledo, Kenton, Lima, and New Carlisle.
Toledo and Lima each have 400 doses available, beginning Feb. 22. Kenton and New Carlisle have 100 doses each.
For appointments, call the following numbers:
- Toledo: 419-574-9868
- Kenton: 419-767-2038
- Lima: 419-825-0226
- New Carlisle: 937-543-0310
