Health Partners of Western Ohio offering COVID vaccines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Health Partners of Western Ohio are opening up appointments for COVID-19 vaccines next week in Toledo, Kenton, Lima, and New Carlisle.

Toledo and Lima each have 400 doses available, beginning Feb. 22. Kenton and New Carlisle have 100 doses each.

For appointments, call the following numbers:

Toledo: 419-574-9868

Kenton: 419-767-2038

Lima: 419-825-0226

New Carlisle: 937-543-0310

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.