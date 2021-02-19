Kapszukiewicz named to Ohio Mayor’s Alliance education committee

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was named to the Education Advocacy Leadership Committee by the Board of Directors of the Ohio Mayors Alliance.

The alliance named members to two recently formed standing committees, the Mayors and Police Chiefs Leadership Committee and the Mayors Education Advocacy Leadership Committee. They were formed to help advance the coalition’s policy priorities, with a focus on education and public safety.

The members of the Mayors and Police Chiefs Leadership Committee will include a mix of mayors from both parties and police chiefs from a diverse array of communities across Ohio. Appointed by the Ohio Mayors Alliance Board, the members of this committee are: Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone, Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail, Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin, Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey, Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland, and Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.

Joining Kapszukiewicz on the Education Advocacy Leadership Committee are: Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson, Dublin Mayor Chris Amorose Groomes, Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield, Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, and Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler.

“Educational attainment and workforce development are critical to the health and vibrancy of our communities,” said Ohio Mayors Alliance Board Member Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn. “This new education committee will build on the work we started in 2019 to promote college advancement and support Ohio’s educational attainment goal for 65 percent of Ohioans to have a degree, certificate or other postsecondary workforce credential by 2025.”

