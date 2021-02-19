Advertisement

NCAA allows limited fan attendance at men’s basketball tournament games

The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the venues to allow for social...
The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the venues to allow for social distancing.(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of next month’s men’s basketball tournament in Indiana.

The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the venues to allow for social distancing. That figure will include all participants and essential staff along with the family members of team players and coaches.

Attendees must wear face coverings, and cleaning and disinfecting efforts will be emphasized at venues in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The NCAA said in its statement it acted in conjunction with state and local health officials. NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said the decision also followed conversations with the organization’s medical advisory group and will rely on testing and monitoring services from the Indiana University Health system.

“The No. 1 priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone participating in the event,” Hainline said.

The NCAA had previously announced the 68-team tournament will be played entirely in Indiana because of the pandemic, with most games in Indianapolis. The tournament will begin with First Four games on March 18 at home arenas for Big Ten Conference schools Purdue and Indiana, with those venues located about a one-hour drive — in opposite directions — from downtown Indianapolis.

At Indiana, the school said it will allow up to 500 fans for tournament games at Assembly Hall with some seats reserved for local medical workers and first responders who have been vaccinated.

The Final Four takes place in Indianapolis on April 3. The national championship game follows two days later.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Former charity CEO Linda Greene was indicted on two third-degree felonies on Thursday, Feb. 18.
CEO of local charity indicted on felony charges
Steven Finch faces 30 charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape.
Wood Co. man facing more than 300 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of wife
Gabriel Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Ahmir Phillips were involved in shooting at Byrneport...
Moore pleads Not Guilty in deaths of Phillips brothers
Romance scam costs Napoleon woman $80,000

Latest News

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical...
Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden heads to Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays
Transgender individuals look forward to openly serving in the military
Transgender individuals look forward to openly serving in the military
LIVE: Biden gives remarks at Mich. Pfizer plant
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was targeted by a lawyer who shot and killed a judge's...
Judge says lawyer who killed her son also tracked Sotomayor