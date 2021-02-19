No widespread power outages in Ohio after winter storm as Texas struggles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Texans have spent days in the dark after an unusual winter storm. It brought frigid temperatures and record snowfall totals to the Lone Star State that crippled the state’s energy infrastructure.

Texas relies on its own energy network that’s independent from the rest of the country.

That’s not the case for Ohio.

“The power that you get in your home from Toledo doesn’t necessarily come from your closest power plant,” said Jennifer Young, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy.

She points out that Ohio is part of the PJM electric power market that manages the flow of power between 13 states (Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia) and Washington D.C.

“What PJM does is make sure that there’s plenty of generation, plenty of power plants online to provide power to customers in all types of weather situations,” Young said.

If part of Ohio runs into electric troubles, we can get power from one of our neighbors.

Unlike in Texas, utility providers in the Midwest and Northeast are used to preparing for winter months, something Young says is a routine year-long process.

“Weather in Ohio is pretty predictable in the winter,” Young said. “You’re going to get some snowstorms, you’re going to get frigid temperatures. We need to make sure our system is ready.”

Part of that preparation process for FirstEnergy includes inspecting substations, distribution lines, and transmission lines. The company employs its own team of meteorologists to track storms. Crews also make sure they perform maintenance on their repair trucks so they’re ready for when there are widespread outages.

Our region didn’t see many power outages with this week’s historic storm, largely due to the type of snow that fell.

“There’s a number of factors that cause outages in the winter weather,” Young said. “Ice and heavy, wet snow are two of the biggest. The weather we’ve seen this week has been, luckily for us, dry fluffy snow. So even many inches of snow doesn’t have much impact on the system.”

