Advertisement

ODH hosting online COVID-19 vaccine Town Halls

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A series of online COVID-19 Vaccine Town Halls from the Ohio Department of Health will begin Monday, ensuring all Ohioans have access to information needed to make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccines.

Each town hall is targeted to a specific group, but they are open to anyone. They will be livestreamed on ODH’s Facebook and YouTube channels as well as at coronavirus.ohio.gov/townhall on the following dates and times:

  • Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. – African-American Ohioans
  • Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans
  • Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. – Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans
  • Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. – Rural Ohioans

The town halls will also air on public access television on the Ohio Channel. Ohioans can find their local channel by checking with their PBS station or television provider. Dates and times to watch include:

  • Saturday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for African-Americans
  • Saturday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Hispanic/Latino Americans
  • Sunday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for African-Americans
  • Sunday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Hispanic/Latino Americans
  • Saturday, March 6, 6 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans
  • Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Rural Ohioans
  • Sunday, March 7, 2 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans
  • Sunday, March 7, 3 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Rural Ohioans

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Former charity CEO Linda Greene was indicted on two third-degree felonies on Thursday, Feb. 18.
CEO of local charity indicted on felony charges
Steven Finch faces 30 charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape.
Wood Co. man facing more than 300 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of wife
Gabriel Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Ahmir Phillips were involved in shooting at Byrneport...
Moore pleads Not Guilty in deaths of Phillips brothers
Romance scam costs Napoleon woman $80,000

Latest News

Crews are battling a fire in the 600 block of Norwood in Toledo on Friday, Feb. 19.
Crews battled fire on Norwood Ave. in Toledo
Perrysburg's Jaydon Whiting breaks world record.
11-year-old Perrysburg juggler sets world record
After seeing cars of families lines up to pick up a single box of food at various food drives....
Anthony Wayne Community Food Ministry feeds families by the trunk full
Kapszukiewicz named to Ohio Mayor’s Alliance education committee
The Toledo skyline as seen from Erie and Lafayette.
Port Authority receives $2.4 million grant from CARES Act