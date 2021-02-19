ODH hosting online COVID-19 vaccine Town Halls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A series of online COVID-19 Vaccine Town Halls from the Ohio Department of Health will begin Monday, ensuring all Ohioans have access to information needed to make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccines.

Each town hall is targeted to a specific group, but they are open to anyone. They will be livestreamed on ODH’s Facebook and YouTube channels as well as at coronavirus.ohio.gov/townhall on the following dates and times:

Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. – African-American Ohioans

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans

Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. – Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans

Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. – Rural Ohioans

The town halls will also air on public access television on the Ohio Channel. Ohioans can find their local channel by checking with their PBS station or television provider. Dates and times to watch include:

Saturday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for African-Americans

Saturday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Hispanic/Latino Americans

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for African-Americans

Sunday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Hispanic/Latino Americans

Saturday, March 6, 6 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans

Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Rural Ohioans

Sunday, March 7, 2 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans

Sunday, March 7, 3 p.m. – Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Rural Ohioans

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.