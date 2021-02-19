Oregon City Schools announce return to in-person learning plan

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon City Schools have announced its plan to return to full-time in-person classes for students in grades 7-12.

Those students will return Monday, March 15 for four days per week for two weeks, with Wednesdays remaining as a remote student support day. The students will return to five days per week after spring break, on Tuesday, April 6.

Students in grades K-6 returned to in-person learning this past week.

More than 400 OCS employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Oregon superintendent Hal Gregory, COVID positive cases at OCS are low and the data has been the best its seen in some time. They will continue to monitor the data, but if the data continues to be positive, the daily mandatory temperature-taking of students as they enter school will be removed.

