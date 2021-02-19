Advertisement

Police: 2 women dressed as older ladies to try to get second COVID-19 vaccine in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A scene that sounds like it was written for an 80s sitcom played out in metro Orlando earlier this week.

Officials say two women appeared at a COVID-19 vaccine site dressed as elderly women in an attempt to get the shot.

Florida is currently prioritizing people 65 years and older, healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine.

Officials at the site called police after the women’s birth dates on their ID cards did not match what they used to register.

They also had vaccine cards showing they had already received their first doses.

“So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time,” said Dr. Raul Pino of Florida Department of Health.” So I don’t know how they escaped the first time, but they came vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing. And they probably were in their 20s.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were actually 44 and 34 years old. Responding police issued them warnings for trespassing.

It’s not known if they also dressed up to get their first doses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Former charity CEO Linda Greene was indicted on two third-degree felonies on Thursday, Feb. 18.
CEO of local charity indicted on felony charges
Steven Finch faces 30 charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape.
Wood Co. man facing more than 300 years in prison for alleged sexual abuse of wife
Gabriel Phillips, Ashton Phillips, and Ahmir Phillips were involved in shooting at Byrneport...
Moore pleads Not Guilty in deaths of Phillips brothers
Romance scam costs Napoleon woman $80,000

Latest News

Firefighters in Bexar County, Texas, had trouble putting out a fire at a apartment building...
Apartment building burns, water hard to find amid Texas freeze
Firefighters in Bexar County, Texas, had trouble putting out a fire at a apartment building...
Water shortage makes putting out apartment fire difficult in Texas
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
Massive breach fuels calls for US action on cybersecurity
When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, it was agreed the...
It’s final: Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Lights come back on in Texas as water woes rise in the South