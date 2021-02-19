Three injured in crash after SUV runs a red light

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Nissan SUV headed northbound on Albon ran a red light at the intersection with Airport and was struck by an Aaron’s box truck Friday afternoon.

Three people were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Neither of the people in the Aaron’s truck were wearing seatbelts and the passenger was ejected from the truck in the crash.

A patrolman with the OHSP said the driver of the Nissan will be cited for running the red light, also adding a reminder for everyone to wear seatbelts while in a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.