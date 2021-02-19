Advertisement

TPS students return to class next week

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public School students begin returning to the classroom Monday, with school leaders discussing how parents can prepare for the transition.

TPS administrators admit some kids were able to thrive while learning from home and others failed to participate.

They want students and parents to start communicating now with their teachers.

“They can also look on the parent portal to insure whether the students in a group or the group and went out contact her child’s school to make sure they’re coming on the right day,” TPS’s Jim Gault said.

3,800 students will continue to learn from home.

Students that head back to school will be required to wear a mask and socially distance on the bus and in the classroom.

Governor Mike DeWine has put pressure on school districts to reopen for in person learning.

Teachers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was a key component of getting districts to open their doors.

