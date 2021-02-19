Ursuline Center nursing home to close at the end of the year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ursuline Sisters of Toledo have announced the closure of the Ursuline Center of Toledo by December 1, 2021.

The announcement was made through a news release Thursday morning, after nearly 20 years of discussions regarding the facility’s future. Officials stated in the release that a 2018 meeting of the Ursuline community’s governing body confirmed they could no longer afford to maintain the building and continue providing care to residents.

The decision was affirmed by the Ursuline Center Board and the Ursuline Convent Foundation Board.

The Ursuline Center was opened in 1985 as a private retirement home for the Sisters. It was eventually licensed and able, over the years, to welcome members of other religious communities, diocesan priests, immediate family members of the Sisters, and Ursuline Associates. The ministry of the Ursuline Center was separately incorporated in 2017.

The Center, built for 36 residents, has never been filled to capacity. There are 28 Ursuline Sisters, seven of whom are current residents.

There are 24 total residents at the center on Bancroft, who are now reviewing other possible care facilities to choose a new home.

The organization has spent the last two years researching alternative locations for its residents while looking for a possible buyer to purchase the facility and continue administering care and housing residents, but there was no sale.

“When no suitable purchaser surfaced, the decision was made to close the facility and lease the building to St. Ursula Academy. This move will provide space for future generations and preservation of the Ursuline legacy and mission through the lives of the young women SUA educates and forms in the spirit of St. Angela. We expect to continue to hold funerals, celebrations and other gatherings in the chapel and dining room, etc.”

The Ursuline Convent of the Sacred Heart will also continue working in their office spaces inside the building.

The Ursuline Leadership team is planning to work with the Convent Staff and Center Administration as the Sisters and all residents find new homes.

St. Ursula Academy’s President, Mary Werner, says there are still no plans in place as far as how the school will use the property.

