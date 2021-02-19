Advertisement

With a pandemic on the menu, Whitmer Culinary students find a way to cook up dishes

No campus café this year, but students are adding seasoning to their cooking skills
By Kristian Brown
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s week 5 of in-person instruction for the Culinary Arts students at Whitmer High School.

The Career Tech program offers safe serve certification and college credits for students who want to explore the world of culinary.

After learning online, students are happy to be back in the kitchen. Chef Michelle Pierce is the instructor. She says, ”Its been chaotic and crazy to keep everyone involved, the kitchen is so hands on and we really had to be creative, fun and happy to keep everyone happy.” Normally these juniors would be serving up tasty dishes in the campus café, but covid-19 is keeping the café closed. Caden Debruyne is a Junior. He says, “What can you do about it, you can’t do much but we’re still going to cook.” Practice makes perfect, so students are looking forward to next year. Emma Borer is also a Junior. She says, “Its going to be really fun to serve people and see people come in and try our food.” The expectations of this school year have been adjusted. Chef Pierce says, “My goal for them is to be able to complete the program and enjoy their time here, and find their passion for culinary.” Like the flavor of life, you get a taste of sweet and sour.

Debruyne says, “Can’t quit- you just got to keep going.”

To learn more about Whitmer’s Culinary program give them a follow on twitter https://twitter.com/culinarywhitmer

