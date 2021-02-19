Wood County teachers get their shot at a COVID vaccination

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Almost 3,000 teachers and school staff in Wood County got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine at various locations on Friday. Wood County School administrators say around 80% of staff expressed interested in getting the vaccine.

Ryan DeLauter is a Life Science teacher at Perrysburg High School and says, “I feel just grateful and thankful that we have the opportunity to do this and get the students back to a more normal schedule.”

The teachers and school counselors expressed just as much concern for their students well being as they have for their safety from the virus in the classroom.

Andrea Monheim is a Middle School Counselor in Perrysburg and says “The emotional not having their friends not being able to see them. And I’ve done as much zoom as we can but it’s just not the same as in-person contact.”

Heather Fallis is a Library Media Specialist in Bowling Green City Schools and says “I’m really anxious to get them back because I’m worried about them as people. They’ve lost an entire year of their life in growth and development.”

Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison says if there are any extra doses they’ll be made available for people in the 1B Group. “We’re going to see what doses we have leftover and tomorrow (Saturday), if there are doses available we’ll make those doses available and report that information on our website.”

