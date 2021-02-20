Advertisement

2/20: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

16-day subfreezing streak ends Sunday; rain/snow mix early Monday
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Break out the shorts (or not)! After nearly 400 hours below freezing (1am Friday, Feb. 5th), the streak ends Sunday afternoon with highs edging just above 32F... though winter is of course still in full swing. A rain/snow mix will fall after midnight into Monday morning -- under an inch of slushy accumulation for most -- with winds gusting past 30mph through the first half of the new week. Wednesday’s highs could even crack the low 40s -- the first in over a month -- with another rain/snow mix possible that night.

