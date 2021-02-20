Advertisement

Crash causes power outage in Weston Twp.

Toledo Edison outage map for Wood County.
Toledo Edison outage map for Wood County.(WTVG)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021
WESTON TWP. Ohio (WTVG) - A car crash in Wood County has left more than 100 people without power Saturday morning.

The Weston Township Fire Department posted to Facebook asking drivers to avoid Sand Ridge Road between 235 and Range Line Road. According to the fire department, there is an extensive amount of cleanup required.

Please avoid Sand Ridge Road between 235 and Range Line Road there is a vehicle accident that is going to require...

Posted by Weston Township Fire Department - Official on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Toledo Edison outage map shows more than 100 people in Wood County are without power due to the crash.

Click HERE for details on when power may be restored.

