Police pursuit ends in three-car crash

A Toledo Police cruiser was one of the vehicles damaged in the crash
Multiple cars damaged after suspect leads police on chase through Toledo
Multiple cars damaged after suspect leads police on chase through Toledo(WTVG)
By Katarina Bodziak
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car chase turned dangerous last night as a driver fled from TPD around 11:00 p.m. The pursuit ended at the intersection of S. Reynolds and Angola with three cars damaged, two of them totaled, including one police cruiser.

TPD would not comment on the identity of the driver, if anyone was injured or the extent of any injuries.

