Snowstorm partially to blame for Toledo mail delays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Empty mailboxes weren’t an uncommon sight across the area this week. Some of you told 13abc you haven’t received any mail all week.

Monday’s storm dumped more than a foot of snow across Northwest Ohio, making some roads undrivable and sidewalks unwalkable.

“You have to get a clear path for our carriers to get to your mailbox,” said Spencer Utley, the manager of the South Toledo Post Office. “Not only for the carriers, but emergency personnel as well. Whether it’s curbside so the carrier can pull in and pull out, or if it’s foot delivery, clear a path for delivery and the snow off the porch.”

He said even if some streets and sidewalks are cleared, residents still might see delays.

Monday’s storm couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Postal Service. It was President’s Day – a federal holiday – meaning carriers had to catch up on an extra day of deliveries and then some.

“(Deliveries) slowed down with the amount of mail,” he said. “With Monday being a holiday, we came in Tuesday to a level three (snow emergency). Our workforce was short. Mail didn’t go out. On Wednesday, we had to play catch-up. We’re still playing catch-up. We should be whole at South Toledo tomorrow morning.”

The pandemic has also slowed mail delivery across the nation. Many post offices find themselves short-staffed with employees in quarantine.

Add in a near-record-breaking snowstorm, and post offices can see their workforce shrink.

“If we have people that are at work who know the routes, it’s always easier than having people work overtime,” Utley said. “Employee availability has hindered us during the pandemic.”

If you have questions or comments about your mail service, you can call the Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

“We have a plan in place in the city of Toledo to make sure everyone is back to normal Monday morning,” Utley said.

