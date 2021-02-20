Two people shot at Encore Nightclub

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are recovering this morning after they were shot while out at the Encore Nightclub, just south of the Michigan border. Toledo police confirmed to 13abc crews on the scene that the two injured have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Police first received calls of a person shot just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Once on scene, two people were confirmed shot. TPD has yet to name a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

