Two people shot at Encore Nightclub

Toledo Police have yet to name any suspects in the case
TPD confirms two people were shot at the Encore Nightclub on W. Alexis.
By Katarina Bodziak
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are recovering this morning after they were shot while out at the Encore Nightclub, just south of the Michigan border. Toledo police confirmed to 13abc crews on the scene that the two injured have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Police first received calls of a person shot just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Once on scene, two people were confirmed shot. TPD has yet to name a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

