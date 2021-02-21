Advertisement

Downtown Toledo bar cited for violating COVID-19 health orders

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit say there were more than 100 people standing inside Chevy’s Place Saturday night
By Christina Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chevy’s Place in downtown Toledo is the latest bar to be cited for allegedly violating the state of Ohio COVID-19 health orders.

Agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit say that on Saturday night around 12:10AM, they observed more than 100 people standing closely, drinking and not wearing masks.

Agents also observes security at the door allowing patrons to enter without controlling the capacity of the permit premises. The bar owners were cited for improper conduct-disorderly activity. Agents previously cited the holders of the liquor permit back in October for a similar violation. The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for a hearing and potential penalties.

