Findlay hosts Restaurant Week Feb. 22 - 28, 2021
16 Restaurants offering special menus at fixed prices
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Special menus with fixed prices will be available at 16 restaurants in Findlay during the final week of February 2021.
It’s Restaurant Week in the city of Findlay, according to Visit Findlay! Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau. From Feb. 21 - 28, 2021, you can dine out for $10, $20, $30, or $40 per person by visiting one of the following restaurants and asking for the Restaurant Week Menu.
Drinks and Appetizers
$10 per Person
$20 per Person
$30 per Person
$40 per Person
Prices can be used for dine-in or carryout, and do not include tax and gratuity. For information, call 419-422-3315 or email info@visitfindlay.com.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.