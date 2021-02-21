Advertisement

Findlay hosts Restaurant Week Feb. 22 - 28, 2021

16 Restaurants offering special menus at fixed prices
Findlay Brewing Company
Findlay Brewing Company(Tony Geftos)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Special menus with fixed prices will be available at 16 restaurants in Findlay during the final week of February 2021.

It’s Restaurant Week in the city of Findlay, according to Visit Findlay! Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau. From Feb. 21 - 28, 2021, you can dine out for $10, $20, $30, or $40 per person by visiting one of the following restaurants and asking for the Restaurant Week Menu.

Drinks and Appetizers

Alexandria’s

The Bourbon Affair

Coffee Amici

Modcraft Brewing

$10  per Person

Cheeky Bear

Circle of Friends

Wildcat Café

$20 per Person

Findlay Brewing Company

Garden Grille

Gillig Winery

Logan’s Irish Pub

Oler’s Bar & Grill

Vivir Modern Mexican

$30 per Person

Dark Horse Restaurant

Tavern at the Inn

$40 per Person

Mancy’s Steakhouse

Prices can be used for dine-in or carryout, and do not include tax and gratuity. For information, call 419-422-3315 or email info@visitfindlay.com.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars damaged after suspect leads police on chase through Toledo
Police pursuit ends in three-car crash
TPD confirms two people were shot at the Encore Nightclub on W. Alexis.
Two people shot at Encore Nightclub
Toledo Edison outage map for Wood County.
Crash causes power outage in Weston Twp.
Three people were injured in a crash on Airport at the intersection with Albion. Feb. 19, 2021.
Three injured in crash after SUV runs a red light
Michelle Washington is frustrated because all the snow that has filled TARTA grounds is being...
TARTA snow mound mounts frustration for Toledo woman

Latest News

Kid Juggler smashes world record
Kid Juggler breaks records
First Responder of The Week - Ben Kohler
First Responder of the Week: Ben Kohler
Happy's Pizza delivery driver robbed in Toledo.
Happy’s Pizza delivery driver robbed
Remembering Detective Keith Dressel