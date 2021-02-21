Findlay hosts Restaurant Week Feb. 22 - 28, 2021

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Special menus with fixed prices will be available at 16 restaurants in Findlay during the final week of February 2021.

It’s Restaurant Week in the city of Findlay, according to Visit Findlay! Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau. From Feb. 21 - 28, 2021, you can dine out for $10, $20, $30, or $40 per person by visiting one of the following restaurants and asking for the Restaurant Week Menu.

Drinks and Appetizers

Alexandria’s

The Bourbon Affair

Coffee Amici

Modcraft Brewing

$10 per Person

Cheeky Bear

Circle of Friends

Wildcat Café

$20 per Person

Findlay Brewing Company

Garden Grille

Gillig Winery

Logan’s Irish Pub

Oler’s Bar & Grill

Vivir Modern Mexican

$30 per Person

Dark Horse Restaurant

Tavern at the Inn

$40 per Person

Mancy’s Steakhouse

Prices can be used for dine-in or carryout, and do not include tax and gratuity. For information, call 419-422-3315 or email info@visitfindlay.com.

