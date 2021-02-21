First Responder of the Week: Ben Kohler

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Ben Kohler is a firefighter and paramedic for Springfield Twp. Fire Department.

“There are these moments where you see someone’s life was positively impacted by a decision or that you were able to help them, said Kohler.

Kohler was nominated by his daughter, Brooke Kohler, to be 13abc’s First Responder of The Week.

“As a family, we see how much he loves his job and how he cares for it,” said Brooke Kohler. “He wanted to love on people and invest in other people.”

“I’m humbled,” said Kohler about being nominated. “There are a lot of other men and women that do this job and are not always recognized. The only thing that makes me special is that I have a daughter who knows what I do and how much I love it.”

