Non-plowed alleys create anger in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday’s sunshine helped melt some snow and ice but in parts of Toledo- cars, roads, and alleyways are still colored covered in white.

“I begged them to come down and at least do a 100 feet or 200 feet to where I could get out and they said that they did not do the alleyways,” said Tracy Goad.

Tracy Goad is frustrated. After this week’s big storm the Toledo woman was stuck, she couldn’t move her car out of her driveway due to snow filling her alley. Goad is disabled and recovering from a brain aneurysm. With no strength to shovel - she relied on the kindness of family members to dig her out

“I called Engage Toledo and they said no,” said Goad. “Sometimes I feel like I’m alone, I feel like no one is there, you beg for help but nobody is listening.”

City of Toledo Director of Communications Ignazio Messina, explains it is not the city’s job to plow and remove snow from alleys.

In a statement to 13abc Messina said quote: “Alleys, which, like in many cities (including Columbus and Chicago) are not plowed under most circumstances.”

Tracy wants to see that policy change and believes her tax dollars should translate to helping those who need it most.

“I would like to see that all the streets get plowed out here, including the alleyways, have a little respect for the disability.”

If you live on a street that has yet to see a plow- you can report the problem by using engage toledo. It’s as simple as making a phone call or filling out an online request form. You can find a link to the site here.

