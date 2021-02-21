Advertisement

Non-plowed alleys create anger in Toledo

A Toledo woman who is disabled was unable to leave her home for days due to her alleyway not being plowed
A Toledo woman who is disabled was unable to leave her home for days due to her alleyway not...
A Toledo woman who is disabled was unable to leave her home for days due to her alleyway not being plowed(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday’s sunshine helped melt some snow and ice but in parts of Toledo- cars, roads, and alleyways are still colored covered in white.

“I begged them to come down and at least do a 100 feet or 200 feet to where I could get out and they said that they did not do the alleyways,” said Tracy Goad.

Tracy Goad is frustrated. After this week’s big storm the Toledo woman was stuck, she couldn’t move her car out of her driveway due to snow filling her alley. Goad is disabled and recovering from a brain aneurysm. With no strength to shovel - she relied on the kindness of family members to dig her out

“I called Engage Toledo and they said no,” said Goad. “Sometimes I feel like I’m alone, I feel like no one is there, you beg for help but nobody is listening.”

City of Toledo Director of Communications Ignazio Messina, explains it is not the city’s job to plow and remove snow from alleys.

In a statement to 13abc Messina said quote: “Alleys, which, like in many cities (including Columbus and Chicago) are not plowed under most circumstances.”

Tracy wants to see that policy change and believes her tax dollars should translate to helping those who need it most.

“I would like to see that all the streets get plowed out here, including the alleyways, have a little respect for the disability.”

If you live on a street that has yet to see a plow- you can report the problem by using engage toledo. It’s as simple as making a phone call or filling out an online request form. You can find a link to the site here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars damaged after suspect leads police on chase through Toledo
Police pursuit ends in three-car crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Airport at the intersection with Albion. Feb. 19, 2021.
Three injured in crash after SUV runs a red light
TPD confirms two people were shot at the Encore Nightclub on W. Alexis.
Two people shot at Encore Nightclub
Current snow emergencies by county
Troopers say a man is dead after a crash on an icy highway in Johnston County.
Garbage truck involved in fatal crash in Ottawa County

Latest News

S.T.A.R.S. gives free coats to community through pop-up donation drives
S.T.A.R.S. gives free coats to community
S.T.A.R.S. gives free coats to community
S.T.A.R.S. gives free coats to community
Michelle Washington is frustrated because all the snow that has filled TARTA grounds is being...
TARTA snow mound mounts frustration for Toledo woman
Former 13abc employees are braving the winter storm in Texas.
Anne and Tim Gerber in Austin, TX