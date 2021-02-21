Remembering Detective Keith Dressel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fourteen years after the death of Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel, the community still pays tribute to the fallen officer who gave his life in the line of duty.

Today we honor our fallen. Rest in Peace, Keith - your duty and sacrifice to the city of Toledo will not be forgotten. #toledopolice Posted by Toledo Police Department on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Detective Dressel, who was 35, was shot and killed by a 15-year-old who was later convicted of the crime. Det. Dressel left behind a wife and two children.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral tweeted in remembrance of Det. Dressel on Feb. 21, 2021.

Never forgotten. RIP Det. Keith Dressel, EOW 2/21:2007. pic.twitter.com/wHxQcPYUcS — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) February 21, 2021

Through the years, community members and organizations have hosted motorcycle rides and blood drives in honor of the fallen officer.

