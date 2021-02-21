Advertisement

Remembering Detective Keith Dressel

The Toledo Police Officer was killed while on duty Feb. 21, 2007.
(WTVG)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fourteen years after the death of Toledo Police Detective Keith Dressel, the community still pays tribute to the fallen officer who gave his life in the line of duty.

Today we honor our fallen. Rest in Peace, Keith - your duty and sacrifice to the city of Toledo will not be forgotten. #toledopolice

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Detective Dressel, who was 35, was shot and killed by a 15-year-old who was later convicted of the crime. Det. Dressel left behind a wife and two children.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral tweeted in remembrance of Det. Dressel on Feb. 21, 2021.

Through the years, community members and organizations have hosted motorcycle rides and blood drives in honor of the fallen officer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars damaged after suspect leads police on chase through Toledo
Police pursuit ends in three-car crash
TPD confirms two people were shot at the Encore Nightclub on W. Alexis.
Two people shot at Encore Nightclub
Toledo Edison outage map for Wood County.
Crash causes power outage in Weston Twp.
Three people were injured in a crash on Airport at the intersection with Albion. Feb. 19, 2021.
Three injured in crash after SUV runs a red light
Anne & Tim Gerber woke up to a winter wonderland in San Antonio on Monday morning... but the...
“We were one of the lucky ones”: An Ohio perspective on Texas’ power/water shortage

Latest News

More Lucas County residents are rolling up their sleeves for the Covid-19 vaccine. Hundreds...
Vaccine clinic Sunday at First Church of God
Feb. 21, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Feb. 21, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
A Toledo woman who is disabled was unable to leave her home for days due to her alleyway not...
Unplowed alleys create anger in Toledo
S.T.A.R.S. gives free coats to community through pop-up donation drives
S.T.A.R.S. gives free coats to community