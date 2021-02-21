S.T.A.R.S. gives free coats to community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a cold, harsh week in weather, volunteers are helping keep those in need warm this weekend.

Representatives of S.T.A.R.S. (Standing Together Against Real Slavery) and the Zepf Center gave away free winter necessities during another pop-up donation drive.

This event took place in the Manhattan shopping center parking lot in Toledo from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

S.T.A.R.S was founded several years ago to lend a helping hand to the women, children and homeless in the Toledo area.

This winter, founder EleSondra DeRomano decided to start hosting pop-up coat giveaways with the help of community partners.

“I do it because this is my passion, this is my heart,” says DeRomano.

Representatives with The Zepf Center echo that passion as well. “When you have a passion for something, the climate doesn’t hold you back from doing it,” said Larry Smith Jr., the center’s Street Outreach Coordinator. “It’s that passion and drive we have to help our youth.”

This is the second weekend in a row for these pop-up donation events. If you’d like to learn more about when S.T.A.R.S. will be out in your area, head to their Facebook page or visit their website, starstoledo.org.

