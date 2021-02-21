Advertisement

Vaccine clinic Sunday at First Church of God

VProject, ProMedica, and Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept. administering shots.
More Lucas County residents are rolling up their sleeves for the Covid-19 vaccine. Hundreds more received their first dose at the First Church of God Sunday in Toledo.(wtvg)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the second Sunday in a row, the First Church of God is serving as a vaccination site.

The church is partnering with VProject, ProMedica Hospital, and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to “educate, motivate, and vaccinate in our community.”

Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, vaccines will be given to those who qualify under Ohio guidelines, which includes those in the 65+ age group.

The clinic will be held at the First Church of God, 3016 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH. For advance information, call 419-355-0097.

