Vaccine clinic Sunday at First Church of God
VProject, ProMedica, and Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept. administering shots.
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the second Sunday in a row, the First Church of God is serving as a vaccination site.
The church is partnering with VProject, ProMedica Hospital, and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to “educate, motivate, and vaccinate in our community.”
Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, vaccines will be given to those who qualify under Ohio guidelines, which includes those in the 65+ age group.
The clinic will be held at the First Church of God, 3016 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH. For advance information, call 419-355-0097.
