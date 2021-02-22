Advertisement

2/21: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

More rain than snow overnight; 40mph wind gusts possible
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST
A rain/snow mix is still on track to arrive in Toledo between 10pm-12am tonight. Up to 1/2″ of slushy accumulation is most likely in Toledo (1-2″ Hillsdale); could be slick Monday morning, even with temps slowly rising to near 40 through the night (and dipping through Monday afternoon). Winds will gust past 40mph in some cases, swinging from SE to SW. We’re eyeing the low-40s heading into the midweek, with low rain chances Wednesday before returning to the 30s (briefly) Thursday/Friday.

