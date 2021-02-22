A little girl with a big heart helps local horse in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A miniature horse that’s helped a lot of veterans and their loved ones is facing serious struggles of his own. Patriot was born on Memorial Day in 2019 with dwarfism.

He’s part of a program called HOOVES that uses horses to help veterans and their families heal from things like PTSD and addictions. Now, he’s facing some life-threatening health concerns of his own, but Patriot has an entire army of people behind him.

One of them is 7-year-old Morgan Coutcher. When the first grader heard Patriot was sick, she went right to work raising money to help with his vet bills. She sold homemade horse treats and raised $750 in just one day.

“Patriot is really fun,” says Morgan. “He’s loving, he gives snuggles a bunch of times, and he likes to play.”

When asked how she feels knowing the money she’s raised, Morgan says she’s very excited and hopes he gets better.

HOOVES founder Amanda Held says they have spent a lot of time trying to find answers. Patriot has had multiple vet appointments in the last few months, including a trip to a specialty hospital in Michigan.

“We really feel like because of the impact he has had on so many people, Patriot deserves the best chance to find a full recovery if possible,” she says. “When I saw on Facebook that Morgan was doing this, it reduced me to tears. It is so incredible. It’s perfectly in line with Patriot’s motto that you are never too small to make a difference.”

