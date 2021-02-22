Adams Street Bar Owner Gives Back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Come as you are has always been the motto at Georgjz 419. The LGBT+ establishment in Uptown Toledo hosted a special edition of their regular Sunday Funday, but this fun was mostly for the staff.

The owner decided to split half of all proceeds from Sunday’s sales among his workers to show his appreciation.

“Going through COVID, nobody knows, it’s unfamiliar ground for all of us,” says the owner, George Thompson. “But they stuck in there for our customers and it’s pretty awesome they did that.”

The bar employs 13 people, who all stayed employed by Thompson even when indoor dining was suspended in Ohio.

“Once they said we can open, our staff decided to come back to work even though they were getting the stipend, the $600, they still decided to come back to work and to benefit our community,” adds Thompson.

Customers also recognized how challenging the pandemic has been for workers in the service industry.

Enforcing social distancing, mask guidelines, and at times, earlier curfews.

Noah Townsend says he’s friends with a few bartenders. “It’s frustrating for the staff, frustrating for the customers and the fact that the business is willing to give back to the staff for everything they’ve had to go through during this is really nice,” says Townsend.

The customers and staff we spoke with all describe the friendly atmosphere and welcoming environment as what keeps them coming back to work and play.

“It’s very exciting to see them work as a team and a family and that’s what we have here is a family,” explains Thompson.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.