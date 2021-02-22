Advertisement

Apartment fire displaces more than 2 dozen residents

The Red Cross is assisting those who are without a place to stay
Around 30 residents are displaced after a fire at the Venetian Woods apartments on McCord Rd.
By Christina Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Springfield Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - We are following a developing story, a fire at an apartment complex on McCord has left more than two dozen people displaced from their homes.

This is happening at the Venetian Woods Apartment Complex on McCord Road.

According to firefighters on the scene, around 30 residents have been evacuated from their apartments. The Red Cross is on the way to assist those in need.

There are no injuries reported at this time. Stick with 13abc as this story develops.

